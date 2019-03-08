Customers look twice at Banbury opticians

Kavita Soor as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda, Clare Beckford as Ladybird from James and the Giant Peach and manager Daniel Bull as the BFG
Staff at a Banbury opticians took on a whole new look as fictional Roald Dahl characters for a book sale in aid of their chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society

The March 7 event at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in Banbury's High Street was inspired by World Book Day.

To support the charity the branch is also running a colouring competition for children until April 26, with the £1 entry fee going to the charity.

Branch manager Daniel Bull, who became the BFG, said: “Alzheimer’s affects a growing number of people in our community and there is a real need for continued research and support. He added: "Our book sale helped us to raise funds and awareness for a cause we care about.”