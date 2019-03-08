Customers look twice at Banbury opticians

Staff at a Banbury opticians took on a whole new look as fictional Roald Dahl characters for a book sale in aid of their chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society

The March 7 event at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in Banbury's High Street was inspired by World Book Day.

To support the charity the branch is also running a colouring competition for children until April 26, with the £1 entry fee going to the charity.

Branch manager Daniel Bull, who became the BFG, said: “Alzheimer’s affects a growing number of people in our community and there is a real need for continued research and support. He added: "Our book sale helped us to raise funds and awareness for a cause we care about.”