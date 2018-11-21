Croughton’s Christmas Fayre turns 10 with VIP guest

This weekend will mark the tenth anniversary of the Croughton Christmas Fayre and they plan to celebrate with a home grown celebrity.

Santa will be making his traditional appearance this year accompanied by Sonny the Pug, the Croughton canine who had starring roles in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Poldark and more.

Sonny at the premiere for Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Photo: Claire Kornaker

There will also be the usual selection of stalls, food and drink vendors and a chance to win a cash prize in the Christmas raffle.

The fayre takes place on Sunday, November 25 between 11am and 3pm in Croughton All Saints Primary School, with money raised going to the school funds.