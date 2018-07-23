Cropredy pygmy goat kid orphaned after mother and twin stolen

Owners of a community farm in Cropredy have appealed for help in finding a pygmy goat and her kid, stolen in a night-time raid.

Visiting French workers at the farm startled the thieves who snatched the mother, Betty, and one of her twin kids last Wednesday evening at around 10pm.

Betty the pygmy goat and her kid NNL-180723-125459001

The theft has left the second unweaned kid without its mother and farm owners Philly and Keon Petre are having to bottle feed the tiny animal.

Mr and Mrs Petre’s business partner, Oliver Kahan, told the Banbury Guardian: “Some visiting farm workers were sitting on the lawn at about 10pm when they heard a noise at the goats’ pen.

“They went down there and took four men and a boy aged about ten by surprise.

“One of the men was already holding the mother. One of the kids was snatched by another man and they bundled the animals into the car and drove off.”

Mr Kahan said the goats were taken away in a white, C-class Mercedes. He said the men involved were described as having heavy Irish accents.

He said there was suspicion that a white van with a sign advertising a paving concern on the side, may have been casing the farm for theft the day before.

It was reported as having contained two men and a boy aged around ten.

Mr Kahan said he believed the group would have taken all six of the farm’s pygmy goats, each worth £500, had they not been disturbed.

The farm is now installing a large floodlighting system and new CCTV cameras to ensure any other attempts at theft are recorded.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.