Young woman raped in Bicester town centre alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young woman was raped in an alleyway in Bicester town centre.

The victim, a woman in her late teens, left a public house in Sheep Street at around 2.50am on Saturday (May 25).

Police

She walked through Market Square with the offender, then they entered an alleyway in the Chapel Street area where she was then raped.

The offender is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build.

He had short dark hair with silver/grey sides and spoke with a foreign accent, and is also believed to have a spot or mole on his left cheek. He was dressed in a dark jacket.

The victim is being offered support by specially-trained officers and detectives are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, according to Thames Valley Police.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Senior, of Oxford police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“This incident happened in an area where we believe others could have been nearby and heard or seen something. There is also a takeaway food van that was open at the time close to where this occurred.

“A team of detectives are investigating this incident and members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area. If anyone wishes to raise any issues please approach and speak to an officer.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190157081.

“Reports can also be made online or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”