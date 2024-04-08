Young driver will appear in court over deaths of three teenagers in crash near Shipston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young driver has been summoned to appear in court over the deaths of three teenagers in a crash near Shipston.

The 18-year-old man, who has not been named by police at this stage, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on May 8 where he will face three counts of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision near Shipston on Friday April 21, 2023.

The teenager was the driver of a Ford Fiesta containing three other teenagers travelling home from school together when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 on the B4035 Campden Road at about 4.10pm.

Following the collision, 17-year-old Harry Purcell and 16-year-old Matilda Seccombe died in hospital on Friday April 21 and 16-year-old Frank Wormald died two days later on Sunday.