Young driver pleads guilty to causing the death of three teenagers by careless driving in south Warwickshire

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty of causing the death of three teenagers and seriously injuring three others by careless driving in south Warwickshire.

The crash happened between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour in April 2023, when Edward Spencer - who was 17 at the time and had only passed his driving test five weeks ago - lost control of his car on the B4035 Campden Road on the way home from school.

Following the collision, 17-year-old Harry Purcell, 16-year-old Tilly Seccombe and 16-year-old Frank Wormald, who were passengers in Spencer’s car, died as a result of the injuries they suffered.

They were all Year 12 (lower sixth) students at Chipping Campden School.

Harry Purcell and Matilda Seccombe (photos: Warwickshire Police).

A woman and two young children, who were travelling in another car, were seriously injured and continue to receive treatment for their life-changing injuries.

After the fatal crash, Harry's family said: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever.

"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.

"He will live on in everyone’s hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly. We are blessed to have had you in our lives."

Following the case, Inspector Michael Huntley, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged young people and their parents to consider the limitations of being a newly qualified driver.

He added: “So many lives have been ruined by this terrible incident. I can’t begin to imagine the pain this has caused, and our thoughts remain with the individuals and families affected.

“Edward Spencer will live with the consequences of his careless actions for the rest of his life, as will the families of all those involved.”

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday March 17, Spencer, of Newbold on Stour, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by careless driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Sentencing will take place on April 28 at Warwick Crown Court.