Witnesses are being sought after an attempted burglary in Hinton-in-the-Hedges in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 3).

A would-be thief tried to force open a window of a property in Brackley Road between midnight and 12.30am.

Tool marks were left on the window and a vehicle was heard driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.