Woodford Halse dog walker banned from going near livestock after pets injure and cause deaths of sheep

A dog walker from Woodford Halse is one of the first people in Northamptonshire to be banned from going near livestock fields after his dogs injured and caused the deaths of sheep.

Jose Lopez-Vidal received the seven-year ban after admitting he repeatedly let his dogs chase sheep in fields near Preston Capes.

The 62-year-old of Laburnum Close, Woodford Halse, pleaded guilty to five counts of being the owner of a dog worrying livestock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 2.

He was subsequently ordered to pay £1,038 in compensation, £533 in victim surcharge, and £85 in costs and given a fine of £1,333.

The court also made an ancillary order to guard against further offending under section 1A of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

This order requires Lopez-Vidal to stop any dog he is in charge of from going onto land which he knows, or reasonably should know, has livestock present.

It comes after an incident on March 16 this year, when Lopez-Vidal identified himself to a farmer as the owner of two dogs which had just chased and injured two heavily pregnant sheep.

Sadly, one of the ewes went on to give birth to three stillborn lambs and later died herself.

This led to an investigation by Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team, who discovered that the 62-year-old’s dogs were linked to other incidents where sheep had been attacked.

This included one on December 12, 2024, and another on February 20 this year, with both incidents leading to ewes or lambs being distressed, injured or dying.

One of the affected farmers told police: “This incident has really upset me, seeing what my ewes have gone through is heartbreaking.

“The amount of work it took to look after them after the event affected us emotionally, and to then lose one of them is devastating.

“We respect our animals and look after them to the best of our abilities, and I have lost confidence in people who go through our field, as I am constantly worrying if they will have their dogs on leads, whether they will stick to the footpath or whether I will be verbally abused if I were to ask them to keep their dog on a lead and respect our footpaths.”

Lopez-Vidal’s court-ordered ban is believed to be one of the first time such a ban has been implemented in the county.

Speaking after the order was made, PC Chloe Gillies, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “The repeated failure of Jose Lopez-Vidal to be a responsible dog owner has caused farmers around Preston Capes and Woodford Halse a huge amount of upset.

“Although Lopez-Vidal did identify himself to two affected farmers and apologised to them, he took no steps to change his behaviour or keep his dogs on leads to prevent further attacks.

“By letting his dogs run wild, his actions led to the unnecessary injury and deaths of ewes and lambs, causing heartbreak to the farmers and leaving them also suffering financially.

“This is the first time I know of that an order like this has been issued in our county, and I hope it demonstrates that the crime of livestock worrying is taken seriously by our force and the courts.”