The police are looking for a woman who was involved in a racially aggravated assault at a Bicester bus stop back in June.

The woman is described as a white woman in her early 50s, about 5’ 3" tall, with a large build, blonde shoulder-length hair, and a local accent.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing a plastic face shield and pushing a wheeled basket trolley.

The police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed the incident, which took place between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Sunday June 11.

The location of the incident was at one of the two bus stops in Kings End/Oxford Road for the S5 Stagecoach bus service to and from Oxford.