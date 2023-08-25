News you can trust since 1838
Woman wanted after racially aggravated assault at Bicester bus stop

The police are looking for a woman who was involved in a racially aggravated assault at a Bicester bus stop back in June.
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST

The woman is described as a white woman in her early 50s, about 5’ 3" tall, with a large build, blonde shoulder-length hair, and a local accent.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing a plastic face shield and pushing a wheeled basket trolley.

The police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed the incident, which took place between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Sunday June 11.

The location of the incident was at one of the two bus stops in Kings End/Oxford Road for the S5 Stagecoach bus service to and from Oxford.

If you have any information relevant to the police’s investigation, either call 101 or report it online at https://tinyurl.com/mr24s6cc quoting the reference number 43230256735.