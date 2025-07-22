Woman taken to hospital after being assaulted in Banbury park
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment after being assaulted in a Banbury park.
The police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened opposite The Chatsworth Pub.
It is believed the woman was assaulted at around 11pm on Sunday, July 13.
A police spokesperson said: “We are looking for two members of the public to come forward who witnessed this assault on a female to help us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 43250363654.