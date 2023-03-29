News you can trust since 1838
Woman steals £1,000 of cigarettes from Banbury shop by hiding them under her dress

Distraction thieves stole £1,000 worth of cigarettes from a Banbury shop after a woman hid them under her dress.

By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:13 BST

The police are appealing for witnesses after the large amount of cigarettes were taken from the Best One shop on Bridge Street at 8.30pm on Friday March 10.

Two women described as elderly Asians entered the store and distracted the shopkeeper, allowing one of the women to let herself into the stockroom and conceal a large amount of cigarettes in her dress.

The two women then left the premises and got into a silver Volkswagen Passat, which they left the scene in.

A large amount of cigarettes have been stolen from a Banbury town centre shop.
If you believe you may have witnessed this incident or have any information, then please contact the police by dialling 101 and giving the reference number 43230108956.

If you’ve witnessed or been the victim of a crime you can also report it online via the Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/