Woman steals £1,000 of cigarettes from Banbury shop by hiding them under her dress

Distraction thieves stole £1,000 worth of cigarettes from a Banbury shop after a woman hid them under her dress.

The police are appealing for witnesses after the large amount of cigarettes were taken from the Best One shop on Bridge Street at 8.30pm on Friday March 10.

Two women described as elderly Asians entered the store and distracted the shopkeeper, allowing one of the women to let herself into the stockroom and conceal a large amount of cigarettes in her dress.

The two women then left the premises and got into a silver Volkswagen Passat, which they left the scene in.

If you believe you may have witnessed this incident or have any information, then please contact the police by dialling 101 and giving the reference number 43230108956.

