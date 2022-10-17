Woman spat in the face during racist assault at Banbury United FA Cup game

Thames Valley Police are investigating a number of offences in connection with a football match between Bracknell Town FC and Banbury United FC.

A member of Bracknell Town FC’s staff was racially assaulted, a player for Bracknell Town FC and a member of the public were both victims of racially aggravated public order offences when the two teams met last Saturday (October 15) at Bracknell’s Bottom Meadow in the FA Cup 4th qualifying round.

During the racially aggravated assault against the member of Bracknell Town FC staff, it was reported that someone in the crowd spat in the face of the female member of staff.

Thames Valley Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into these offences and is in consultation with both Bracknell Town FC and Banbury United FC, the match officials and the victims of the offences.

They urge any other victims, or anyone with information from the match to contact the force as soon as possible by visiting the website or calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43220466819.

The police have secured five football banning orders in relation to recent football matches in the Banbury region.