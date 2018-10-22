Woman sexually assaulted by man as she walked home in Shipston

A woman was sexually assaulted in Shipston in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 21 October), with police appealing for witnesses.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was attacked by a man ‘hiding in the bushes’ as she was walking home in Darlingscote Road between 2-3am.

She fell to the ground and started shouting at which point the offender ran off.

Detective Constable Nicola Mort said: “The victim reports the offender possibly came from the bushes in the surrounding area.

“Someone may have seen the man acting suspiciously or lurking around the area around the time of the incident. If so we would like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 301 of October 21.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.