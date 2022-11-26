A woman was robbed at knifepoint in a Banbury supermarket car park last night (Friday)

The victim was cutting through Morrisons supermarket at night when a man dressed all in black grabbed her bag and demanded money from her while pointing a knife towards her chest.

Advertisement

She handed the bag over before running back towards the supermarket.

A woman was robbed at knifepoint in a Banbury supermarket car park last night (Friday)

The incident happened at about 7.30pm last night (Friday November 25) and police are appealing for information.

A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 7.30pm, a lone female was walking from the direction of the railway station towards Lodge Close, via Morrison’s car park when she passed a man dressed all in black.

Advertisement

"He grabbed her bag and demanded money from her whilst pointing a knife towards her chest. The victim handed the bag over before running back towards the supermarket. It is believed the suspect left in the direction of Lodge Close.

The spokesperson added: "He is described as being a white male in his 20’s to 30’s of about 5’ 9” tall who spoke in English but with a foreign accent of some kind. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black trousers, black gloves and a black snood covering his nose and mouth.

Advertisement

"The stolen bag is a black Nike rucksack with a large pocket on the front containing clothing and personal items belonging to the victim.