Woman repeatedly raped, assaulted and nearly strangled to death during attack in Banbury - three men convicted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three Banbury men have been convicted in connection with a horrendous, overnight attack on a young woman who was repeatedly raped, assaulted and nearly strangled to death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patryk Kubacz, aged 30, of Edinburgh Way, Banbury; Damian Sidor, aged 28, of no fixed abode; and Jaroslaw Szklarski, aged 57, of no fixed abode; were convicted following a trial lasting three weeks at Oxford Crown Court, which concluded yesterday (Monday).

Kubacz was found guilty of four counts of rape, three unanimously and one by a majority verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place and one count of non-fatal strangulation.

Patryk Kubacz, convicted at Oxford Crown Court today (October 15)

He was acquitted of a further two counts of rape, one count of assault and one count of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Sidor was found guilty of one count of rape by a unanimous verdict and was acquitted of one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Szklarski was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of rape, and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between around 10pm on April 12 and midday on April 13 this year, the victim was subjected to a prolonged attack by Kubacz, Sidor and Szklarski after she had been invited to an abandoned shack near to Banbury railway station.

Damian Sidor, one of three men convicted of a sustained assault on a young woman

Throughout the hours the victim was in the shack, she was subjected to sexual and physical assaults, and was raped on a number of occasions.

Then on April 13, the victim was threatened with a knife and told to get the offenders some drugs.

She was able to escape from the shack and made a member of the public aware that she had been threatened with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This member of the public returned to the shack with the victim before reporting what had happened to the police.

Jaroslaw Szklarski, one of three men convicted of a horrific attack overnight on a young woman in Banbury

Officers subsequently arrived at the shack and located the victim along with Kubacz, Sidor and Szklarski.

The victim was safeguarded and the three men were arrested. It was at this point that the victim provided police with full details as to what she had been subjected to.

The men were all charged on April 16 and were remanded to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The convictions follow a detailed investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charis Fernley said: “This abhorrent and sustained attack on a young woman was absolutely horrendous.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery and strength to report this to the police and for supporting the investigation throughout, including during the court process.

“She has continually shown great courage, despite subjected to an horrific series of assaults, sexual assaults and rapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that the jury have convicted these three dangerous men for these evil offences, and they will be sentenced in due course.

“Thankfully instances such as this are extremely rare however Thames Valley Police is absolutely dedicated to investigating all sexual offences. We will always listen to victims and seek to bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim of a crime, you can report this to us via our website or by calling 101.

“There is also information on how to report such offences via our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are in immediate danger, or you suspect that someone is, contact us on 999 immediately.

“There is information and support available for victims on the Thames Valley Police website.

“I hope that the victim in this case can move on with her life in the knowledge that those who attacked her in such a vicious way have been found guilty and will face long prison sentences as a result.”

Kubacz, Sidor and Szklarski were remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on December 20.