A woman has been raped by a gang in a Banbury churchyard in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for a specific witness as well as anyone else with information or footage in connection with the rape.

A cordon is currently in place in the area near St Mary’s Church’s churchyard and door-to-door enquiries are being carried out by police.

Thames Valley Police said: "The victim, a woman in her thirties, was raped by a group of men at St Mary’s Church’s churchyard and surrounding area in the town centre in the early hours of this morning."

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders.

“We are supporting the victim with specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“I am making a public appeal to a specific witness, a woman, who we believe may have tried to help the victim. At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan.

However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning. Therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.

“Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch.

“You can contact the force by speaking to an officer at the scene, calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation (see the link in the comments section below), where you can leave any footage from the area. The investigation reference number is 43250495078.

“There is a scenewatch in place at the church to enable us to carry out our forensic examinations. We will also be conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support while we are in the area carrying out our investigation.”