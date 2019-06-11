Woman punched in the face twice by handbag thief in Bicester

Witnesses are being sought after a mugger punched a woman in the face twice before stealing her handbag in Bicester.

The offender approached the victim, 22, from behind and grabbed her bag on the footpath adjacent to Mallard’s Way leading onto London Road at around 11.50am on Wednesday (June 5).

Police

During the struggle, he punched her twice in the face before running off in the direction of Langford Village, past the stone circles.

The victim’s purse was stolen but was later recovered, while she sustained bruising to her face but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 16 and 22 years old with short, dark brown hair and freckles on his face. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue hooded top.

Investigating officer PC Darren Hall said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information that could assist us with the investigation to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190168671’, or make a report online.

“Alternatively you can make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”