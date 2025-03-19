Woman pinned against car by driver of VW camper van during assault near Banbury

A woman was pinned against her car by the driver of a Volkswagen camper van during an assault in a village near Banbury yesterday (March 18).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault that took place on Bloxham High Street at 2.30pm.

According to the police, the victim was getting into her car when someone driving a brown Volkswagen camper van pinned her up against her vehicle.

Thankfully the victim only suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who witnesses the assault or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Thames Valley Police quoting the crime reference number of 43250132584.