A woman missing from Banbury is getting appropriate care having been found safe and well, police say.

Amber Owen was last seen in Cromwell Road, Banbury, at around 7am this morning (March 22).

But police tweeted at 9.45pm that the 24-year-old woman had been found and thanked everyone who helped find her.

“Missing person Amber Owen has been found. She is currently receiving appropriate care,” police tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted us regarding sightings, and those that assisted with searching.”