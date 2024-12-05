Woman injured after hit and run incident in Banbury town centre car park

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in a Banbury town centre car park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened around 9.30am on Wednesday, November 27.

The woman was standing at the back of her vehicle in Market Place car park when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

This collision resulted in the woman being taken to the hospital for treatment for chest pains. She has since been discharged.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the collision was a black or dark-coloured VW Passat with the partial registration number MW05.

Investigating officer PC Oscar Winter said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I am also releasing an image of the vehicle I believe to have been involved.

“If you were the driver of this vehicle, it may be that you were not aware of the collision, and so I would urge you to please contact us."

If you have dashcam footage or information that could assist the police, call them on 101 or report online, quoting the reference number 43240573667.