Woman injured after being punched in the face by a man in Banbury's People's Park

A woman in her 40s sustained minor injuries to her face after she was assaulted by two men during the early hours in Banbury’s People's Park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place between 3.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday (February 4).

They say the woman was approached by two men in the park, who told her to come with them.

One of the suspected offenders then grabbed her by her arm, while another man punched her twice in the face.

After the assault, the two men are believed to have run off towards the direction of Banbury town centre.

The woman sustained minor injuries but thankfully did not require hospital treatment.

The two men have been described as white and between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing dark blue or black-coloured jeans a dark-coloured jacket and white trainers.

The other was seen to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a dark blue jacket and black trainers.

Investigating officer, PC Jonathan Wolverson, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this assault incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250057157.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to contact them by phone or make a report on Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/