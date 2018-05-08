Woman hit over head with glass in Banbury nightclub

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a glass at a night club in Banbury at the weekend.

The victim was waiting at the bar in the Venus Nightclub in Broad Street, when she received a blow to her head with a glass at approximately 3.30am on Sunday morning (May 6).

The 24-year-old woman suffered a 2cm cut to her upper left eyebrow, which required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as male, small in height, of Mediterranean appearance and was wearing a suit.

Investigating officer PC Robert Crofts, of Banbury Police Station, said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a woman who was enjoying a night out with friends.

“The victim suffered a nasty cut above her eye, which could have been far worse, and I am sure that someone would have witnessed this and have information that can help in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43180136099’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.