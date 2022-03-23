Woman grabbed by the throat during assault in Spiceball car park near Banbury town centre

Two people were assaulted this morning in the Spiceball car park opposite the new Castle Quay Waterfront development.

The incident occurred when a woman was grabbed by the throat by a man and then a member of public who intervened to help, was also assaulted.

The incident happened around 9:15am this morning, Wednesday March 23.

Police are looking for two suspects in the assault of a woman who was grabbed by the throat in the Spiceball car park this morning, Wednesday March 23

TVP has launched an appeal for witnesses to the assaults.

TVP Banbury officers posted the following message on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page, which said: "We have already spoken to the building workers over the road who have witnessed this happen but we currently require more information.

"The woman drove off in a Red Audi, possibly an A3 and the male in question is described as Asian, relatively slim build, wearing a navy blue sporty top, navy joggers, black trainers, a cap and a black bag. He was with another male who is described as wearing dark navy joggers and a white puff coat with a black hood and back.