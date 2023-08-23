News you can trust since 1838
Woman from near Bicester convicted of selling crack cocaine and heroin

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:25 BST

Aila Harris, aged 34, of Arncott Road, in Murcott, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine at Oxford Magistrates' Court today (August 23).

She has been remanded in custody until her sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on September 12.

The 34-year-old was arrested yesterday following a search of a house by officers from the Cherwell and West Tasking Team.

On entry to the property, officers found a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin. Harris was also arrested on the property. She was charged last night.

Detective Sergeant Steve Willis said: "I am pleased that we have secured a conviction in relation to this case.

"Drug dealing has a significant impact on our communities which we will not tolerate.

"We will continue to carry out proactive warrants to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice."