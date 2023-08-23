Woman from near Bicester convicted of selling crack cocaine and heroin

A woman from near Bicester has been convicted of selling crack cocaine and heroin.

Aila Harris, aged 34, of Arncott Road, in Murcott, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine at Oxford Magistrates' Court today (August 23).

She has been remanded in custody until her sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on September 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old was arrested yesterday following a search of a house by officers from the Cherwell and West Tasking Team.

A woman from near Bicester has been convicted of selling crack cocaine and heroin.

On entry to the property, officers found a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin. Harris was also arrested on the property. She was charged last night.

Detective Sergeant Steve Willis said: "I am pleased that we have secured a conviction in relation to this case.

"Drug dealing has a significant impact on our communities which we will not tolerate.