Woman followed and sexually assaulted on Banbury bus by man
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened around 3.25pm on the X4 Stagecoach bus between the bus station and the Horton Hospital.
The victim, a woman in her late teens, was followed on the bus by a white man in his late twenties dressed in a camouflaged-style jacket who attempted to sit next to her.
She informed the man he was not able to sit next to her, and he then took a seat behind her and pinched her bottom on three occasions between the gaps in the seats.
The victim then moved seats, and the offender exited the bus at the stop close to the Horton Hospital.
Investigating officer PC Chris Kidd, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was on this particular bus and witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230524781.
“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”