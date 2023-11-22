A woman was followed onto a bus and sexually assaulted by a man yesterday (Tuesday November 21).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened around 3.25pm on the X4 Stagecoach bus between the bus station and the Horton Hospital.

The victim, a woman in her late teens, was followed on the bus by a white man in his late twenties dressed in a camouflaged-style jacket who attempted to sit next to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She informed the man he was not able to sit next to her, and he then took a seat behind her and pinched her bottom on three occasions between the gaps in the seats.

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Banbury bus yesterday.

The victim then moved seats, and the offender exited the bus at the stop close to the Horton Hospital.

Investigating officer PC Chris Kidd, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was on this particular bus and witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230524781.