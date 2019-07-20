Woman faces her violent rapist in court - Daventry news

A woman who was subjected to a terrifying kidnap and brutal sexual assault bravely faced her violent rapist in court as he was sentenced to 14 years and four months

.Anthony Carey, 29, pleaded guilty to rape, kidnap and assault at Northampton Crown Court in May and was today sentenced by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane for his crimes.

On November 4, 2018, a woman was walking along Brook Street in Daventry when Carey, who was wearing a black mask, pulled up beside her in his grey Nissan Leaf and forced her into the car.

He then drove the woman to a secluded farm track, dragged her out of the car and beat her so badly that she lost consciousness. When the woman woke up Carey then subjected her to a brutal sexual assault where he raped her anally.

On sentencing, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane commented on how the woman thought Carey was going to kill her.

Addressing him, she said: “You have shown no remorse. This was a truly terrifying incident in which you violently abducted and raped this woman in an ordeal that lasted up to two and a half hours.

“You threatened to shoot or stab her if she tried to call the police and it is clear that this incident has had a profound effect on her.”

In a victim impact statement that was read out to the court, the woman described how she “used to be an outgoing person”, but since the incident, “she hasn’t really left the house because she’s scared to go out” and when she does leave the house she has “panic attacks and flashbacks of the incident.”

Detective Sergeant Julie Gallagher from the Sexual Violence Team, said: “Anthony Carey is a violent rapist who we are pleased to see sentenced to 14 years and four months.

“Rape is one of the worst crimes in this world – it ruins lives and leaves victims feeling completely and utterly violated.

“It takes tremendous bravery for a victim of rape or sexual assault not only to report the offence to police but to then follow it through to court. To face Carey as this woman did today takes exceptional courage.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team of detectives who worked on this case, especially DC Ben Harte who worked absolutely tirelessly, burning the midnight oil on a number of occasions in order to get everything ready for court.

“Without doubt, it was his hard work and thorough investigation that ensured a guilty plea, preventing the victim from having to go through the trauma of giving evidence in court.

“Northamptonshire Police is absolutely committed to investigating any allegation of rape or sexual assault, whether recent or historical, and this case shows our determination to put rapists like Anthony Carey behind bars.”