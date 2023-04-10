News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced
14 minutes ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
19 minutes ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
48 minutes ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
1 hour ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
2 hours ago Michael Lerner dead at the age of 81

Woman driving with a large dog on her lap in Bicester is arrested for drug use

A woman driving with a large dog on her lap in Bicester yesterday (Sunday) was stopped by police and arrested for drug use.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

The woman was stopped by a police patrol when they saw her driving along Middleton Stoney Road with a dog on her lap. A ‘wipe’ showed signs of cocaine.

She was arrested and taken to the police station where she was given a blood test.

Thames Valley Roads Policing unit tweeted: “Officer witnessed a large dog sat on the drivers lap whilst driving along Middle Stoney Road, Bicester this morning. Driver provided a positive drug wipe for Cocaine and was arrested. Station Blood procedure completed.”

Most Popular
The drug wipe test result from the arrest of a woman in Bicester yesterdayThe drug wipe test result from the arrest of a woman in Bicester yesterday
The drug wipe test result from the arrest of a woman in Bicester yesterday

A drug wipe is a moist wipe used to detect drug residue on surfaces, or on the forehead, palm, or tongue of an individual. These can be configured to detect cannabis, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, MDMA,and benzodiazepines (tranquilisers).

Police ‘DrugWipes’ roadside kit uses a mouth swab, with an indicative blue line appearing if cannabis or cocaine are present.