A woman driving with a large dog on her lap in Bicester yesterday (Sunday) was stopped by police and arrested for drug use.

The woman was stopped by a police patrol when they saw her driving along Middleton Stoney Road with a dog on her lap. A ‘wipe’ showed signs of cocaine.

She was arrested and taken to the police station where she was given a blood test.

Thames Valley Roads Policing unit tweeted: “Officer witnessed a large dog sat on the drivers lap whilst driving along Middle Stoney Road, Bicester this morning. Driver provided a positive drug wipe for Cocaine and was arrested. Station Blood procedure completed.”

The drug wipe test result from the arrest of a woman in Bicester yesterday

A drug wipe is a moist wipe used to detect drug residue on surfaces, or on the forehead, palm, or tongue of an individual. These can be configured to detect cannabis, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, MDMA,and benzodiazepines (tranquilisers).

