The woman was stopped by a police patrol when they saw her driving along Middleton Stoney Road with a dog on her lap. A ‘wipe’ showed signs of cocaine.
She was arrested and taken to the police station where she was given a blood test.
Thames Valley Roads Policing unit tweeted: “Officer witnessed a large dog sat on the drivers lap whilst driving along Middle Stoney Road, Bicester this morning. Driver provided a positive drug wipe for Cocaine and was arrested. Station Blood procedure completed.”
A drug wipe is a moist wipe used to detect drug residue on surfaces, or on the forehead, palm, or tongue of an individual. These can be configured to detect cannabis, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, MDMA,and benzodiazepines (tranquilisers).
Police ‘DrugWipes’ roadside kit uses a mouth swab, with an indicative blue line appearing if cannabis or cocaine are present.