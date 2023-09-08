Woman charged with murder after death of man at Banbury retirement complex
Lisa Davenport, 54, of Washle Drive, Middleton Cheney, was charged today (September 8) with one count of murder and one count of the attempted murder of Barrie Davenport following an investigation by the Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.
Police launched the murder investigation after the death of 88-year-old Barrie Davenport at the Foxhall Court retirement housing complex in School Lane, Banbury, at 7.25pm on Monday, October 17 last year.
Lisa Davenport was arrested on October 18, 2022 and was subsequently released on police bail. She is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (September 8).
