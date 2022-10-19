A woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murdering a 88-year-old man at an assisted living complex in Banbury.

The 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire is currently in police custody as the police investigate the death, which happened on School Lane at around 7.26pm on Monday October 17.

Thames Valley Police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation, and their enquiries so far indicate that there is no threat to the wider community.

There is a scenewatch in place at the assisted living complex in School Lane, to allow officers to carry out forensic examinations at the property and there is likely to be a police presence in the area for a number of days.

If you have any concerns or questions, then please ask one of the police officers or staff at the site.