Woman arrested in connection with the death of a dog near Banbury
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog near Banbury.
The woman in her 30s from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control. Two dogs have also been seized.
It is in connection with an incident on Wednesday March 26 between Hanwell Fields, Banbury, and St Peter's Church, Hanwell, in which a small white schnauzer-poodle mixed breed was fatally attacked by another dog.
Thames Valley Police said: “The woman has been bailed and our enquiries are ongoing.”