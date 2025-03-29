Woman arrested in connection with the death of a dog near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog near Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The woman in her 30s from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control. Two dogs have also been seized.

It is in connection with an incident on Wednesday March 26 between Hanwell Fields, Banbury, and St Peter's Church, Hanwell, in which a small white schnauzer-poodle mixed breed was fatally attacked by another dog.

Thames Valley Police said: “The woman has been bailed and our enquiries are ongoing.”