Officers with the TVP Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Banbury last night (Monday April 11) for suspected drink driving after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

Police arrested a 37-year-old Banbury woman on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit. She remains in police custody today, Tuesday April 12.

The vehicle stop happened just before 6pm on Monday April 11 in Hilton Road, Banbury.

Police posted a message on social media about the incident, which said: “Police attended and suspected driver failed breath test. Evidential sample shows over 3 times legal limit.”

No further details from the vehicle stop were immediately available.