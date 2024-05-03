Woman arrested following reports of multiple car break-ins in Banbury
A woman has been arrested following reports of multiple car break-ins in Banbury.
Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested the 47-year-old woman yesterday (May 2).
The woman has now been released on bail under certain conditions while the police continue with the investigations.
A spokesperson for the police said: “If you are not a victim but believe you have any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage of this, please email us at [email protected] and we will arrange obtaining this footage from you.”