Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested after three people were assaulted on Banbury High Street last Thursday (August 8).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the 33-year-old of no fixed abode last Thursday and have released her on bail until October 30.

She was arrested after two men and a woman were assaulted between 5.30pm and 6pm on August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The female victim has been identified by the police as being in her forties; however, neither of the two men have been spoken to yet.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after three people were assaulted on Banbury High Street last week.

One is described as white, in his fifties, with a Portuguese accent, wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

The other man is described as being in his late thirties, Asian, and wearing a light blue turban.

Investigating officer PC Kirstin Weale, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this assault to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve spoken to the female victim, but when reviewing CCTV footage, we have seen two different men have been assaulted but they were not traceable, so we’d really like to speak with them.

“The offender may have also assaulted two builders working near to Church Lane so please get in touch if that was you or you have any information about them.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information or any images or footage of the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240380074.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

To make an online report to Thames Valley Police visit there website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/