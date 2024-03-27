Woman arrested after stealing almost 300 eggs from Banbury's Marks and Spencer store

A woman has been arrested after stealing almost 300 eggs from the Banbury’s Marks and Spencer store.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:50 GMT
Police responded to a call from the manager at the store on Gateway Retail Park, who informed them a woman had made off with 48 boxes of very large eggs.

Sgt Nash and PC Khan tracked and located the woman in Buckingham, where they arrested her. She was later charged with two counts of theft and driving offences.

The stolen items were then recovered and returned to Marks and Spencer and the other stores the woman had taken them from.

Police found 48 boxes of very large eggs in the woman's car.Police found 48 boxes of very large eggs in the woman's car.
The arrest comes as part of a Banbury Neighbourhood Police crackdown on shoplifting, which has already seen several individuals arrested and banned from shops.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Op Purchase is our response to business and retail crime where our main objective is to deter and convict offenders and provide visible reassurance to retail staff who quite rightly want to feel safe in the workplace.”