Witnesses sought after daytime Banbury assault

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Banbury.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 31 at around 10am in the alleyway that runs from School Lane to Castle Street, next to Majestic Wine.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was walking down the alleyway when it is believed he was assaulted.

He sustained an injury to his stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

There is currently no description of the offender at this stage.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bryan Groves, of Force CID at Banbury said: “This incident left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information that will help our investigation to please get in touch.”

A 21-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assault with injury. He has been released with no further action.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180164162’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.