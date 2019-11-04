Witnesses sought after Banbury Hallowe'en robbery

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed in Banbury.

At around 6pm on Thursday, October 31, the victim was in Princess Diana Park at the entrance near Edmunds Road.

Police news

A group of youths, both male and female aged between 10 and 14-years-old, approached and cornered the victim.

One of the youths assaulted the victim and stole his bag.

The victim managed to escape and although shaken, was unhurt.

The victim’s bag has since been located and recovered by police as evidence.

Investigating officer PC Lucy McDonagh, of Banbury CID, said: “The boy was surrounded by a number of youths, some of whom were on bicycles.

“I am keen to hear from anybody who was in the park at the time and witnessed this incident to make contact with police.

“Similarly, if you believe you are the parents of any of the youths who were present, please contact us. You can call 101, quoting reference number 43190339723 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully was not hurt as a result.

"I believe a number of people will have seen what happened, and so I urge them again to please come forward.”

A 14-year-old boy from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been released under investigation.