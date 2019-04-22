Witness appeal over ‘unprovoked assault’ in Banbury town centre

Witnesses are sought by police after an ‘unprovoked assault’ in Banbury town centre.

A man in his 40 was punched in the back of the head near to The Cherwell pub at around 5.30am on Saturday (April 20).

The victim fell to the floor, the offender then apologised and offered to help him up, but then punched the man again in the face.

Two other men approached and helped the victim by walking him home.

The victim did not need hospital treatment but suffered bruising to his cheek and face, and grazes to his knee.

Investigating officer, PC Samantha Devlin, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this unprovoked assault.

“In particular we would like to speak to the two men who came to the victim’s aid and walked him home.”

Anyone with information should call 101 of go to the website quoting reference 43190119044, or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.