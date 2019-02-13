Witness appeal after man attacked by group in Banbury

A man in his 40s is still in hospital after being assaulted by a group of men in Banbury.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack on Ermont Way near the petrol station at around 9.40pm on Thursday (February 7).

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway, we are engaging with the victim, carrying out forensic examinations and reviewing CCTV.”

The road was cordoned off by police while emergency services were at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43190040843, or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/