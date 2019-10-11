Who has appeared in court?

These people from Banburyshire appeared before Oxford Magistrates Court

• John Vernon Stoton, 30, of Townsend, Woodford Halse, pleaded guilty to drink driving, in Banbury on September 7. Stoton was fined £153, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Christopher Paul Green, 37, of Samuelson Court, Banbury, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. On September 22, Green stole a bottle of wine from the Co-op to an unknown value. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.

Green committed the theft while on a conditional discharge for the theft of a handbag to the value of £400 from Preston Railway Station on October 19 last year. Green was fined an additional £50.

Four days later, Green appeared before Oxford Magistrates again to plead guilty to theft of white wine to the value of £6.80 from McColls, on September 26.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and committed to prison for six weeks as the offence was aggravated and committed whilst subject to a community sentence.

Green also pleaded guilty to theft of a bottle of red wine to the value of £8.89 from the Chatsworth Drive Co-op, on September 25.

He was committed to prison for six weeks consecutive to the previous offence. Green was also committed to prison for four weeks concurrent for the original offence of the theft of the handbag from Preston Railway Station.

• George John Errol Brookfield, 19, of Prices Way, Brackley, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Tusmore on May 4.

Brookfield had 171 ug/litre of benzoylecgonine (cocaine) in his blood exceeding the limit. He was fined £272, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance.

• Craig Michael Timms, 35, of Lidsey Road, Banbury, was found guilty of common assault of an emergency worker in Banbury on January 24.

Timms was ordered to undertake a rehabilitation requirement, pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £200.

Timms was also found guilty of three counts of obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to Oxford Magistrates Court after being released on bail. He was ordered to undertake a rehabilitation requirement in each case.

• Oxon Plumbers Ltd, of Hornton Lane, Horley was found guilty of using an unlicensed vehicle on January 23. The company was fined £440, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £83.34 and costs of £90.

• Mark John Heffernan, 50, of Griffith Road, Banbury, was found guilty of driving without third party insurance in Banbury on June 4.

He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• David Robert Kurita-May, 50, of Springfield Avenue, Banbury, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit on the M40 motorway at junction 11 - 10, on May 1. Kurita-May was recorded travelling 96mph in a 70mph zone.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.

• Pathmanathan Sadchatheswarn Mylvaganam, 87, of Merton Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M40, junction 2, on May 19. He was recorded travelling 96mph in a 70mph zone. Mylvaganam was fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.

• Kazimierz Zawada, 68, of Penrose Close, Banbury, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence in Banbury on July 12. Zawada was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.