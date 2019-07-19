Who has appeared in court?

See who from Banburyshire has appeared before magistrates in Oxford.

• Michelle Louise Bone, 31, of no fixed abode was found guilty of travelling on a Chiltern train between Bicester and Banbury on January 14 without purchasing a ticket. She was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £5.20, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £100.

• Susan Reddy, 56, of Tudor Close, Banbury, pleaded guilty to speeding on October 17 last year on Bath Road. Reddy, driving a Peugueot 308 was going 36mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £115, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had her driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

• Jake Patrick Orwa, 26, of Garners Field, Great Bourton, was found guilty of criminal damage on June 3 last year. Orwa damaged a window, TV and ceiling tiles to the cost of £2,000 belonging to Ladbrokes PLC. He was given an electronic tag and placed under a curfew for eight weeks, fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £100. Orwa also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the course of their duty and was ordered to pay compensation of £75 and costs of £100.

• Christopher Paul Green, 37, of Mole Crescent, Banbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop on February 8 and 12. Green stole a bottle of Disaranno each time from Sainsbury’s to the value of £15 each. He was ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency and pay total compensation of £30. Green also pleaded guilty to theft from a shop in February 18. He stole a bottle of red wine from Sainsburys valued at £5. He was ordered to pay compensation of £5.

• Garrith Smith, 34, of Kilbale Crescent, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 3 on the A421. Smith, driving a Vauxhall Vectra, had 2.2 micrograms of cannabis in his blood. Smith also pleaded guilty to drink driving on the same date having 102 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

• Fiona Jean Kempsell, 31, of Grange Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to speeding on October 19 last year in Chipping Norton. Kempsell, driving a Ford Fiesta, was recorded travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and had her licence endorsed with three penalty points.

• Trian Ellis, 45, of Church Furlong, Tadmarton, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M40 on January 26. Ellis was recorded at 99mph in a 70mph zone. He was fined £230, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

• Josephine Rooney, 30, of Justin Park, Market Harborough, was found guilty of drink driving on January 19 on North Bar Street, Banbury. Rooney, driving an Audi A3, had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £200 and disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also found guilty of driving without third party insurance which received no additional penalty.