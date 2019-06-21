Who has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates Court:

Ben Ryan Horsman, 26 of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly on May 18 on South Bar Street. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 court costs.

Jack Oliver Barrett, 38, of Mckeevor Place, plead guilty to stealing a bicycle worth £310 from Banbury train station on July 25, 2018. He was ordered to pay compensation of £310 and court costs of £85.

Dr Ismael Balluz, 60, of Parsons Piece, Banbuy was found guilty of drink driving on the Southam Road on March 22. Dr Balluz, driving a Jeep, had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £2,700, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170, costs of £775 and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kenneth Francis Stratton, 24, of Brunswick Place, Banbury was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £5.20, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £100 for failing to purchase a train ticket between Bicester North and Banbury on December 4, 2018.

Nathan Canning, 31, of Appleby Close, Banbury, admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Worcester Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work on three separate occasions and failing to provide evidence as instructed. Canning must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and was ordered to pay costs of £30.

Jahime Clarke, 18, of Hearthway, Banbury, admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work on two separate occasions and failing to provide evidence as instructed. Clarke must participate in an accredited programme for 19 days, participate in a Thinking Skills Programme and was ordered to pay costs of £30.

Brandon McElvaine, 28, of Bodicote, admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Banbury Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work on two separate occasions. McElvaine must have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months for the original offences which led to the community order namely failure to stop at a traffic accident and drink driving.

Colin Atkinson, 25, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drug driving on Edmunds Road on November 26, 2018. Atkinson, driving a Ford Ka, had 2.8 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per litre of blood. He was fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Atkinson also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug, cannabis resin, with no additional penalty.

Gregory Lawrence Hale, 45, of Evenlode, Banbury, was found guilty of harassment between August 28 and November 9, 2018 in Oxford. Hale was ordered not to contact the victim directly or indirectly and not visit the victim’s home or work address. He was also fined £450, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £775.

Neil James Manley, 28, of Woodfield, Banbury admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Banbury Magistrates Court by failing to attend a programme on two occasions. He was fined £80.