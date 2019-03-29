Who from Banburyshire has been sentenced in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

David Beesley, 28, of Bowman Close, Middleton Cheney pleaded guilty to making 17 indecent images of children (Category B) and 1,056 indecent images of children (Category C) between December 2008 and April 2013. Beesley also pleaded guilty to making eight indecent images of children (Category B) and 22 indecent images of children (Category C) between May 10, 2016 and January 11, 2018. He was subjected to a seven year sexual harm prevention order, required to undertake a 31 day sex offenders’ programme. He was also forbidden communication with anyone under 18-years-old except family, subject to conditions. Beesley was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 court costs.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182826009

Stephen Bellamy, 44, of Wardington Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in Canada Close, Banbury on February 24. He had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Bellamy also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance. He was disqalified from holding a licence for 18 months, fined a total of £922 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Carl Martin Daniels, 33, of Hobby Road, Bodicote pleaded guilty to assault in Queen’s Street, Oxford on December 1, 2018. He was fined £700 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £70 victim surcharge and £300 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Alan Maycock, 47, of Thornbury Rise, Banbury pleaded guilty to breaching a court order forbidding him to be in possession of a laptop and attempting to access the internet against the conditions of a sexual harm prevention order. Maycock was given a 15 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months as Maycock said his probation work was helping him very much. He was ordered to complete 120 hours’ unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 court costs.

Ciaran Briefne Macdonagh, 40, of Margaret Road, Twyford, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus without due care and attention on the Abingdon Road, Oxford on September 25, 2018. Macdonach was disqualified for six months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jason Sidney Wolstencroft, 50, of Bridge Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to the theft of aftershave worth £79.50 from Debenhams on February 28. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. He was also given an extension to a previous suspended sentence, imposed in January 2018 for harrassment, breaching a restraining order, assault, criminal damage and assaulting a constable in execution of their duty. The order’s original requirements, including alcohol and rehabilitation treatments are to continue.

Neil James Manley, 28, of Woodfield, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance and a further £220 for driving without a licence in Wellington Avenue, Grimsbury on November 6, 2018. His licence was endorsed with eight points and Manley was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Paula Katarzyna Rosolowska, 28, of Bettina Crescent, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving in Lapsley Drive, Banbury without a licence on October 16, 2018. She was fined £146 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stuart Gray, 28, of Mold Crescent, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Bretch Hill, Banbury on October 24, 2018. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Gray’s licence was endorsed with six points.