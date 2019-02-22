Who from Banburyshire has been sentenced at court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates Court:

Andrew Shickle, 36, West Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to burglary of a house in Duke Street, Banbury with intent to do unlawful damage. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation and to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Oxford Magistrates Court.

Marta Baksane Taxacs, 45, Cornish Road, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone in a Dacia car in Burford Road, Chipping Norton on July 5, 2018. Taxacs was fined £210 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 court costs.

Alan Peter Colchester-Hall , 53, Wardington Road, Edgecote, pleaded guilty to driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone in Buckingham Road, Winslow on June 27, 2018. He was fined £133 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 with court costs of £85.

Callum Jarvis, 19, Bankside, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Banbury on November 3. Given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Ian Brookes, 51, Princethorpe Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to stealing metal pallets valued at £3567.20 from Cherwell Silos on August 29, 2018. Brookes was given a conditional discharge, ordered to pay compensation of £2,915 and £85 court costs.

Casey Samuel McNutt, 24, Edinburgh Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Milcombe on January 17. He received a community order and required to perform 80 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. Also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a door in Milcombe on January 17. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.