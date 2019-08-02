Who from Banburyshire has appeared in magistrates’ court?

These people have appeared in Oxford Magistrates Court:

• Gunnar Reynisson, 39, of Hogg End, Chipping Warden, pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 17. Reynisson, driving a BMW in Wardington, was found to have 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £494, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £49, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Court report

• Bobby Stewart, 23, of Fulwell Close, Banbury, pleaded guilty to affray in Banbury on May 27, 2018. Stewart was put under curfew via an electronic tag for three months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay compensation of £400, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

• Jacek Konior, 46, of Middleton Road, Banbury plead ed guilty to assault by beating in Banbury on January 3. Konior was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £350.

• Jennifer Davidson-Matthews, 19, of The Bourne, Hook Norton, pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 2 in Bloxham. Davidson-Matthews, driving a Peugeot 206, had no less than 2.7 microgrammes per litre of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood. She was fined £184, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Sarah Harris, 53, of South Bar Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to speeding on August 13, 2018. Harris, driving a Fiat 500 on the A436 exceeded the 50mph limit. Harris was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £40 and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.