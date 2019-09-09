Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

These cases have been heard before magistrates:

• Edwin Lawrence Jason Pearson, 34, of Spring Street, Chipping Norton, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, in Banbury on May 8. Pearson was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

• Marvin Leonard Reece Barker, 28, of Evenlode, Banbury, plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath on August 18, in Bloxham. Barker was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 36 months. Barker also plead guilty to driving without a licence or third party insurance on the same date.

• Tabas Ahmed, 27, of Withycomb Road, Banbury, plead guilty to drug driving on April 30. Ahmed, driving a Vauxhall on Hennef Way, was found to have not less than 10 microgrammes of tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Michael David Grant, 67, of Thornbury Rise, Banbury, plead guilty to using threatening behaviour, and insulting words with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence on March 21 in Banbury. Grant was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

• Daniel Fafoli, 26, of Ford Drive, Brackley, was found guilty of driving a vehicle without third party insurance in Foscote on March 12. Fafoli was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Sally Long, 46, of Burrows Crescent, Chipping Norton, was found guilty of driving a vehicle without third party insurance in Witney on March 20. Long was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had her licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Samantha Coreen Murphy, 29, of Lidsey Road, Banbury, was found guilty of driving a vehicle without third party insurance in Adderbury on March 18. Murphy was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had her licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• James Andrew Perry, 38, of Hastings Road, Banbury, plead guilty to using an unlicensed vehicle on January 27, last year. Perry was fined £150, ordered to bay vehicle excise back duty of £40.84 and costs of £85.

• George Robert Capel-Morris, 22, of Field View Brackley, plead guilty to drink driving. On March 10, Capel-Morris, driving a Peugot on Hennef Way, was found to have 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. He was fined £202, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Tim Tobin, 55, of The Green, Kingham, Chipping Norton, plead guilty to speeding. On January 23 in Yarnton, Tobin, driving a Mini, was recorded as 58mph in a 50mph zone. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had three penalty points added to his license.

• Jeffery Richard Ball, 60, of Harlech Close, Banbury plead guilty to theft from a shop on August 9. Ball stole stock from Bloxham Garage to the value of £41.88. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay compensation of £41.88. Ball also plead guilty to theft from a shop on August 11.

Ball stole bacon to the value of £21 from Londis in Bretch Hill. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay compensation of £21. Ball also plead guilty to theft from a shop on August 3. Ball stole meat products and laundry detergent to the value of £83.04 from Bloxham Co-op. He was fined £25, ordered to pay compensation of £83.04 and pay a victim surcharge of £32.

He also plead guilty to theft from a shop on August 3. Ball stole laundry detergent to the value of £104 from the King’s Sutton Co-op. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay compensation of £104.