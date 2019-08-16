Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard:

Thomas Patrik Mclaughlin, 27, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Bridge Street, Banbury on April 19. Mclaughlin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Court report

Amy Charlotte Wilkowski, 21, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, plead guilty to drug driving. On March 15 in Kidlington, Wilkowski, driving a VW Golf was found to have benzoylecgonine in her blood exceeding 800ug. Wilkowski was fined £80 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Wilkowski also plead guilty to a further count of drug driving . On the same date Wilkowski was found to have cocaine in a sample of blood above the 37ug limit. She was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £50 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Emanuel Zaharia, 27, of Dun Raomin Park, Whitfield, Brackley, was found guilty of driving without third party insurance on March 8 in Milton Keynes. Zaharia was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Bethany Kent, 19, of Sinclair Avenue, Banbury plead guilty to theft from a shop. On July, 16 Kent stole items to the value of £530 from the Oxford John Lewis store. Kent was fined £147, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Mark Alexander Gourlay, 27, of Haley View, Chipping Norton, plead guilty to drug driving. On March 15 in Middle Barton, Gourlay, driving a VW Golf was found to have 7.7 micrograms of tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in a litre of blood. He was fined £240, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Luke William Blencoe, 29, of Hill Rise, Great Rollright, plead guilty to one count of exposure on June 2 in Marsh Lane Oxford. Blencoe was ordered to undergo a rehabilitation order, pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and register with Banbury police station, under the Sexual Offences Act, for five years. Blencoe also plead guilty to one count of common assault on June 21 in Oxford.

Barnabas Csoka, 33, of Causeway, Banbury, was found guilty of using a hand held mobile phone while driving on the M40 on October, 30, 2018. Barnabas was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £200 and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jakub Jankowski, 32, of Pinfold Street, Rugby, plead guilty to drink driving in Banbury on July 14. Jankowski, driving a Lexus on the Southam Road, had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 22 months.