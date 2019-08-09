Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard in Oxford Magistrates Court:

• Tony Price, 34, of Bridge Street, Banbury was found guilty of travelling on a Chiltern train without purchasing a ticket. On January 31 Price travelled between Bicester and Banbury and did not pay the £5.20 fare. He was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £5.20 and costs of £100.

Court news

• Martin Rozwadowski, 41, of Wellington Avenue, Banbury was found guilty of travelling on a Great Western Railway train without purchasing a ticket. On February 26, Rozwadowski travelled to Oxford without paying the £11.70 fare. He was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £11.70, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £160.

• Jack Barratt, 38, of Mckeevor Place, Banbury, plead guilty to theft on July 8. Barratt stole electric tooth brushes and a water flosser to the value of £364.94 from Boots on the Banbury Cross Retail Park. He was ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work. Barratt also pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug, cannabis on July 3 in Banbury. He was ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

• Goldpoint Enterprise Ltd, of Dale Street, Burton on Trent, were found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Citroen who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence between March 4 and April 1 in Banbury. The company was fined £750 ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £75 and costs of £85.

• Nicholas Auto Ltd, of Upminster, Essex, were found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Mercedes who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence between March 19 and April 16 in Banbury. The company was fined £750 ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £75 and costs of £85.

• Istvan Svidro, 41, of Sir Henry Jake Close, Banbury, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm in Oxford on June 30. Svidro was asentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay compensation of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. Svidro also pleaded guilty to criminal damage of a hotel room and was ordered to pay compensation of £750.

• Sofoklis Sofokleous, 53, of Cherwell Court, Banbury, pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving. Sofokleous was driving in Kidlington on November 8 last year. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his driving license endorsed with six penalty points.