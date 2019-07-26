Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

These cases have been heard in front of Oxford Magistrates Court.

• Thomas Reeves, 25, of Abbey Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to assault in Banbury on March 2. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £150, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182837009

• Heidi Louise Mullen, 34, of Flux Drive, Deddington, pleaded guilty to fraud in Banbury on July 21 last year. Mullen used a stolen bank card to purchase alcohol and ice cream to the value of £29.78 from the Ruscote Arcade Coop. She was ordered to undergo drug dependency rehabilitation, pay compensation of £29.78 and a victim surcharge of £85.

• Graham Taylor, 57, of Longelandes Way, Banbury admitted breaching the terms of a community rehabilitation order on two separate occasions. Taylor was fined £60 and ordered to pay costs of £60.

• Lee Steven Mullen, 32, of Banbury pleaded guilty to theft on April 11. Mullen stole dog treats to the value of £34.35 from Pets at Home. Mullen was committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months and ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency. Mullen also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation. On July 21 last year Mullen used a stolen bank card to purchase alcohol and a scratch card from the Ruscote Arcade Coop to the value of £33.99 and on the same date used the card to purchase food from McDonalds to the value of £11.85. Mullen was ordered to pay compensation of £33.99 and £11.85. Mullen also pleaded guilty to three counts of theft. On May 1 Mullen stole a Breville blend action pro from Robert Dyas to the value of £41.99, he was ordered to pay compensation of £41.99. On April 30, Mullen stole two toothbrushes from Superdrug to the value of £359.98. He was ordered to pay compensation of £359.98. On July 6 Mullen stole items to the value of £31.50 from a Coop in Byfield. He was also fined £100 for failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment.

• Carmen Faye Lovejoy, 49 of Park Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to assault in Banbury on March 12. She was fined £186, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

• Robert Mojak, 36, of Portway, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without third party insurance in Adderbury on February 15. He was fined £346, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Mojak also plead guilty to exceeding the 30mph limit on Banbury Road.

• Rhys Heptinstall, 21, of Pinhill Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug, ketamine, in Leamington on December 8 last year. He was discharged conditionally for two months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

• Rebecca Ann Nuttall, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft. On June 29 Nuttall stole lamb chops and steak from the Rotary Way Co-op to the value of £20.50. She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £20.50 compensation.