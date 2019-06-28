Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Oliver Eden Moss, 22, of Chapel Lane, Enstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the Oxford Road, Abingdon on May 26. Moss, driving a Peugeot 207, had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Moss was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182837009

Robert Woodall, 34, of Neithrop Avenue, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Point Lane, Witney on May 5. Woodall, driving a Vauxhall Astra had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Woodall was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.

A 41-year-old Banbury parent plead guilty to failing to send a child of school age to North Oxfordshire Academy between September 24, 2018 and February 12. The parent was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £30.

Ryan Edward Jones, 34, of Chapel Lane, Farthinghoe, was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85 for driving without third party insurance on Hennef Way on January 4. Jones was also give six penalty points.

James Watt, 24, of Parklands, Banbury, was served a 28 day domestic violence protection order on June 14. Watt must not contact the victim, directly or indirectly, threaten the victim, threaten damage to the victim’s property or behave in a way that would cause the victim to fear that violence would be used.

Roary Patrick Mchugh, 27, of Talbot Road, Northampton, was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85 for driving a vehicle on the B4525 in Middleton Cheney without third party insurance on January 29. McHugh was also give six penalty points.