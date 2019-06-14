Who from Banburyshire has appeared in court?

The following cases were heard in Oxford Magistrates Court:

• Jordan Cleaver, 23, of Arundel Place, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Banbury on November 10, 2018.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs. He also indicated a plea of guilty to possession of a Class B drug; cannabis in Banbury and was fined £50.

Cleaver also pleaded guilty to a second charge of assault by beating in Banbury on November 10, 2018. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100.

• Jason Richard Lapper, 45, of Bicester Road, Launton, plead guilty to possession of a class C drug, Etizolam, in Banbury on May 3, 2018.

He was given a two year conditional discharge, ordered to pay costs of £85 and surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

He also plead guilty to possession of a class C drug, Alprazolam, in Banbury on May 3, 2018. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

• India Esta M Thomas, 18, of Fritwell Road, Summerton, plead guilty to drink driving on Enstone Road, Great Tew on February 23.

Thomas, driving a Ford Fiesta, had 85 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

She was fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Kevin McCarthy, 60, of Parkville Close, Coventry, was fined £660 for driving a car on the M40 between junction 11 and 12, Banbury without third party insurance on January 28.

McCarthy was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £85 costs. He also had six penalty points added to his license.

• Kanchan Mitra, 42, of Grasholm Way, Slough, was fined £660 for failing to identify the driver of a vehicle to police in Banbury between January 23 and February 20.

Mitra was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. His driving license was endorsed with six penalty points.

• Ian James Noriega, 43, of West Street, Banbury, was fined £660 for driving on South Bar Street, without third party insurance on January 29.

Noriega was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and his license was endorsed with six penalty points.

• Dale Christopher Sallis, 25, of Jubilee Court, Banbury, pleaded guilty to harassment, causing the victim to fear violence would be used and making phone calls and sending text messages to the victim and victim’s family in Banbury between January 4 and 13.

Sallis was committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 20 months and a restraining order was made for Sallis not to contact the victim.

He also plead guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage to the value of £3,555.69 in Banbury on April 12.

No separate penalties were added for these two pleas. Sallis was also ordered to pay costs of £1,200.

• Christopher Declan Roberts, 23, of Bird Close, Banbury, plead guilty to using threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Banbury on March 1.

Roberts was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

• Rukhsar Ahmed, 46, of Boxhedge Road West, Banbury plead guilty to driving 43mph in a 30mph speed restricted zone of the A40 on September 20, 2018.

Ahmed was fined £70, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and received three penalty points on his license.

• Mateusz Florczak, 27, of Broome Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving on Concord Ave, Banbury on May 17.

Florzczak had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.